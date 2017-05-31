May 31 Minerva Neurosciences Inc

* Minerva announces amended agreement for MIN-202 in insomnia

* Janssen cash payments to Minerva of up to $70 million, including $30 million upfront

* Minerva phase 2 development payments totaling $13 million to be waived

* All shares in co held by an affiliate of Janssen to be repurchased at par value

* ‍under amended agreement, Minerva will gain global strategic control of development of MIN-202 to treat insomnia​

* ‍Will retain its current rights to MIN-202 as adjunctive therapy for major depressive disorder​

* Amendment and stock repurchase are conditional upon closing of pending acquisition of Actelion