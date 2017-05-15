BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 Minerva Neurosciences Inc
* Minerva announces outcome of end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA
* Minerva - pivotal phase 3 trial design to include monotherapy administration of MIN-101, primary endpoint of improvement in negative symptoms of schizophrenia
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - planned initiation of MIN-101 phase 3 development in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company