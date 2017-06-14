June 14 Minerva Neurosciences Inc:
* Minerva Neurosciences - on June 13, co entered amendment
to co-development and license agreement between company and
Janssen Pharmaceutica NV
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - amendment to co-development
and license agreement related to company's min-202 product
candidate
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - pursuant to amendment, minerva
will gain global strategic control of development of min-202 to
treat insomnia
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - pursuant to amendment janssen
will forego its right to royalties on min-202 insomnia sales in
Minerva territories
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Janssen has agreed to make an
upfront payment to Minerva of $30 million upon effectiveness of
amendment
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Minerva also entered into a
stock repurchase agreement with Johnson & Johnson
Innovation-JJDC Inc
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Janssen has also agreed to
make a $20 million payment at start of a phase 3 insomnia trial
for min-202
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Janssen has also agreed to a
$20 million payment when 50pct of patients are enrolled in the
trial for min-202
* Minerva Neurosciences - to repurchase all of about 3.9
million shares of Minerva stock held by Johnson & Johnson
Innovation-JJDC Inc at $0.0001 per share
* Minerva Neurosciences-Janssen agreed to waive remaining
payments due from Minerva for phase 2 development of min-202,
which total about $13 million
