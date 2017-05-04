BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Minerva Neurosciences Inc:
* Minerva Neurosciences reports first quarter 2017 financial results and business updates
* Q1 loss per share $0.30
* Minerva Neurosciences - existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to meet cash commitments for at least next 12 months
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million