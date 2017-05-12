May 12 Mingfa Group
* Proposed Issue Of Up To Us$220 Million 11.0% Bonds Due
2020 And Announcement Pursuant To Rule 13.18 Of The Listing
Rules
* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent
* If placement takes place, estimated net proceeds from
issue of bonds will amount to approximately us$216.7 million
* Co intends to use net proceeds to refinance certain
existing indebtedness of group and for general corporate
purposes
