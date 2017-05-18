BRIEF-China Fortune Land's unit to issue up to 1 bln yuan assets-backed notes
* Says unit plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.33 million) assets-backed notes
May 18 Minmetals Land Ltd:
* Li Fuli was appointed as a non-executive director of company and chairman
* Zhang Yuanrong resigned from positions of non-executive director of company and chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.33 million) assets-backed notes
BEIJING, June 20 Business confidence among entrepreneurs in China improved in the second quarter of 2017 from the first quarter, according to a survey by the People's Bank of China published on Tuesday.