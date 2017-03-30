BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Mint Corp
* Mint Corp - will not have sufficient funds to pay installment of interest for its series a debentures, series c debentures due on march 31, 2017
* Mint Corp - company has initiated discussions with holders of debentures to discuss a compromise
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018