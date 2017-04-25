April 25 Mira Vii Acquisition Corp:

* Mira vii acquisition corp announces definitive agreement with Goodfood Market Inc in respect of qualifying transaction

* Pursuant to agreement, co's unit will amalgamate with Goodfood to complete co's qualifying transaction

* Amalgamated corporation will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mira at time of completion of amalgamation

* Upon completion of amalgamation, it is intended that co will be known as "Goodfood Market Corp."

* Upon completion of transaction, anticipated that Jonathan Ferrari will be CEO, Chairman of "Goodfood Market Corp"

* Upon completion of transaction, Neil Cuggy will serve as CFO, COO, director of "Goodfood Market Corp"

* Upon deal completion, anticipated that 12.5 million of co's shares will be consolidated into 562,500 post-consolidation co's shares