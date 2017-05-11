BRIEF-ReproCell says exercise of options
* Says 620 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 620,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 20
May 11Miraca Holdings Inc
* Says a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit FRHD will take over the subsidiary management business from its unit FUJIREBIO Inc., on July 1
* Says it concluded a license agreement with Osaka City University and a professor of Osaka City University on June 20