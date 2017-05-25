BRIEF-Shijiazhuang Kelin Electric plans to invest 160 mln yuan to buy property assets
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.40 million) to buy property assets
May 25 Mirae Asset Daewoo Special Purpose Acquisition 1 Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 4.8 million new shares through initial public offering
* Says it will list under symbol of "265480" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market
MADRID, June 23 The deputy governor of the Bank of Spain on Friday said it suspected Banco Popular did not present all the collateral it had available in order to obtain liquidity and avoid being resolved by European authorities and sold for one euro.