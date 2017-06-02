China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 2 Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd :
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Kim Jae Sik from Ha Man Duk, due to Ha Man Duk's resignation
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/pKOygF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: