WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Mirati Therapeutics Inc:
* Mirati therapeutics - following public offering in january, well positioned to achieve 2017 milestones in each of programs with funding into late 2018
* Mirati therapeutics reports financial results and provides business update for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 loss per share $0.99
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.