March 9 Mirati Therapeutics Inc:

* Mirati therapeutics - following public offering in january, well positioned to achieve 2017 milestones in each of programs with funding into late 2018

* Mirati therapeutics reports financial results and provides business update for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.99

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: