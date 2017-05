Feb 16 Mirvac Group-

* Mirvac has tightened its fy17 operating eps guidance to between 14.2 and 14.4 cents per stapled security

* Reaffirms distribution guidance of between 10.2 to 10.4 cents per stapled security.

* Settled over 970 residential lots and remain on track to settle over 3,300 lots in fy17, with majority of settlements expected to fall in second half of financial year