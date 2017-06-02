June 2 Misawa & Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$53.1 million in total for 2016

* Says ex-dividend date is June 20

* Last date before book closure June 21 with book closure period from June 22 to June 26

* Record date is June 26

* Payment date is July 12

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ktne5b

