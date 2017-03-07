March 7 Misonix Inc

* Misonix, Inc. enters into exclusive Chinese distribution agreement for BoneScalpel

* Misonix Inc - Entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Shandong Weigao Orthopedic Device Company Limited

* Misonix - Deal grants exclusive rights to Weigao Orthopedic for sale of Misonix's BoneScalpel in People's Republic of China,Hong Kong,Macau for 5 yrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: