RPT-OPEC oil cut extension renews Asia's crude supply worries
* Investors see ongoing glut, refiners say market may tighten
March 7 Misonix Inc
* Misonix, Inc. enters into exclusive Chinese distribution agreement for BoneScalpel
* Misonix Inc - Entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Shandong Weigao Orthopedic Device Company Limited
* Misonix - Deal grants exclusive rights to Weigao Orthopedic for sale of Misonix's BoneScalpel in People's Republic of China,Hong Kong,Macau for 5 yrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors see ongoing glut, refiners say market may tighten
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch