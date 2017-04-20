BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company
April 20 Misr Hotels Co:
* Nine-month net profit EGP 126 million versus EGP 90.3 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2oO4u0a) Further company coverage: )
* Pabe-Re Llc purchased from Gk Bluefields, Mm Aoyama building which, since 2015, has been leased by Prada Japan, an indirect unit of co