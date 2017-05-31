May 31 Southern Co

* Mississippi power issues statement regarding kemper county energy facility

* ‍mississippi power says kemper county energy facility is not currently fully operational​

* Mississippi power - on monday, june 5, company will file its monthly project status report to provide a full update to psc​

* ‍mississippi power says while project's monthly status report is due on june 1, co continues to assess project's schedule and cost​