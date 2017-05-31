S.Korea's KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo under contract with US exporter Cheniere
* KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo from Cheniere in July -sources
May 31 Southern Co
* Mississippi power issues statement regarding kemper county energy facility
* mississippi power says kemper county energy facility is not currently fully operational
* Mississippi power - on monday, june 5, company will file its monthly project status report to provide a full update to psc
* mississippi power says while project's monthly status report is due on june 1, co continues to assess project's schedule and cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Facebook Inc is launching a UK program to train and fund local organizations to combat extremist material online, as internet companies attempt to clamp down on hate speech and violent content on their services.