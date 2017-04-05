Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Mitcham Industries Inc
* Mitcham Industries reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 loss per share $0.83
* Q4 revenue $12.5 million versus $11.4 million
* Sales backlog of approximately $12.5 million as of January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)