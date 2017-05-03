May 3 Mitel Networks Corp:

* Mitel reports solid march quarter revenues and earnings per share

* Says cutting workforce by about 10 percent

* Says workforce reduction expected to generate an annualized savings of approximately $30 million

* Says anticipate taking a charge in 2017 in range of $25 million to $35 million

* Says qtrly non-GAAP EPS $0.09

* Sees GAAP revenues $230 million to $255 million for Q2

* Says qtrly GAAP loss per share - basic $0.16

* Sees GAAP gross margin 53.5% to 55.5% in Q2

* Sees non-GAAP net income 5.5% to 9.5% in Q2

* Qtrly revenues $223.1 million versus $ 233.0 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $220.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $220.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $244.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S