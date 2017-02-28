WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA:
* Mithra concludes exclusive license and supply agreement with Mayne Pharma for myring marketing in the United States
* Under the terms of the agreement, Mayne Pharma will pay milestones of at least 10 million euros ($10.59 million) following approval by US (FDA)
* Mithra will produce Myring for Mayne Pharma in its Research, Development and Production Center (Mithra CDMO)
* Under the terms of the agreement, Mithra will receive 2.4 million euros upon signing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.