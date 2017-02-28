Feb 28 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA:

* Mithra concludes exclusive license and supply agreement with Mayne Pharma for myring marketing in the United States

* Under the terms of the agreement, Mayne Pharma will pay milestones of at least 10 million euros ($10.59 million) following approval by US (FDA)

* Mithra will produce Myring for Mayne Pharma in its Research, Development and Production Center (Mithra CDMO)

* Under the terms of the agreement, Mithra will receive 2.4 million euros upon signing