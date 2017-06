May 23 MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* MITHRA RECEIVES GMP APPROVAL FOR MYRING PRODUCTION

* APPROVAL ENSURES MITHRA FULLY PREPARED TO SHIP FIRST COMMERCIAL BATCHES IN EUROPE

* ON TRACK TO FILE FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF HORMONAL CONTRACEPTIVE MYRING IN EU AND US IN Q2 2017

* MYRING’S ORIGINATOR PRODUCT, NUVARING, WILL GO OFF PATENT IN APRIL 2018, ALLOWING OTHER PRODUCTS, SUCH AS MYRING, TO ENTER US AND EUROPEAN MARKET Source text: bit.ly/2q5Xn5A Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)