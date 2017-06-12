BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage:
June 13 Nikkei-
* Mitsubishi Corp has decided to sell its interests in a pair of coal mines in New South Wales, Australia- Nikkei
* Combined proceeds from Mitsubishi's sale of coal mines seen topping 100 billion yen - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Corp received offers from both Yancoal and Glencore of around $920 million to $940 million and decided to sell Monday - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage:
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei