New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 25 Nikkei-
* Mitsubishi Motors plans to begin merging distribution operations in Southeast Asia with those of controlling shareholder Nissan Motor- Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan Motor will join forces in Thailand on delivering finished vehicles to vendors, as well transporting parts- Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Motors hopes to reap 40 billion yen a year from synergies starting in fiscal 2018, while Nissan is aiming for 60 billion yen- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.