April 25 Nikkei-

* Mitsubishi Motors plans to begin merging distribution operations in Southeast Asia with those of controlling shareholder Nissan Motor- Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan Motor will join forces in Thailand on delivering finished vehicles to vendors, as well transporting parts- Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Motors hopes to reap 40 billion yen a year from synergies starting in fiscal 2018, while Nissan is aiming for 60 billion yen- Nikkei