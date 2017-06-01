BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 1 Mitsubishi Motors North America:
* Mitsubishi Motors reports 4.5 percent sales increase
* Reported may 2017 sales of 9,429 an increase of 4.5 percent over May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.