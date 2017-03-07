March 7 Nikkei :

* Mitsui Chemicals to construct factory in india to produce polyurethane for car seats as early as 2019; facility to have yearly output capacity 10,000-15,000 tons - Nikkei

* A 50-50 joint venture of Mitsui Chemicals and South Korea-based SKC will oversee the polyurethane factory - Nikkei