US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend; consumer stocks up
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to close)
March 7 Nikkei :
* Mitsui Chemicals to construct factory in india to produce polyurethane for car seats as early as 2019; facility to have yearly output capacity 10,000-15,000 tons - Nikkei
* A 50-50 joint venture of Mitsui Chemicals and South Korea-based SKC will oversee the polyurethane factory - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.