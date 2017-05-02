BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says equity vendor (a unit of LCR) enters equity transfer agreement
* Equity vendor (a unit of lcr which in turn is an bout 72.60% unit of lippo) entered into equity transfer agreement with purchaser
May 2 Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd:
* Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd's group operating profit is seen climbing to around 250 billion yen in year ending March 2018 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Equity vendor (a unit of lcr which in turn is an bout 72.60% unit of lippo) entered into equity transfer agreement with purchaser
* Dublin says other firms to confirm Irish plans shortly (Adds Aviva plans for Irish subsidiaries)