FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park to take out loans of 2.2 bln yen
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
Technology
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
Trump 'weighed in' on son's Russia attorney statement
U.S.
Trump 'weighed in' on son's Russia attorney statement
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 6:46 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park to take out loans of 2.2 bln yen

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc

* Says it will take out 700 million yen loan from The Bank of Fukuoka and 500 million yen loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, and maturity date on Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 respectively

* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.05 percent

* Says it will take out 500 million yen loan from Nippon Life Insurance Company and 500 million yen loan from The Norinchukin Bank, and maturity date on Aug. 4, 2022

*Proceeds will be used to acquire property

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iNLPab

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.