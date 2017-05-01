BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Nikkei
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is on track to a consolidated pretax profit of nearly 30 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei
* Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd's sales are expected to rise about 10 percent to 480 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2oYzQ0Y] Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.