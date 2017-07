BRIEF-Mitula Group expects FY revenues of between $34.0 mln and $36.0 mln

July 25 (Reuters) - Mitula Group Ltd :

* Expects FY revenues of between $34.0 million and $36.0 million, a decrease from its previous forecast of between $38.0 million and $41.0 million

* Projecting an adjusted EBITDA of between $12.0 million and $13.0 million, a decrease from previous forecast of between $17.0 million and $19.0 million

* Now expects to deliver a year on year revenue growth of between 21.4 and 28.6 percent

* The key driver of the revised forecast has been lower than expected revenue from adsense and cost per click