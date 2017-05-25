BlackBerry reports quarterly profit on Qualcomm payment
June 23 Canada's BlackBerry Ltd reported a quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a $940 million arbitration payment from U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.
May 25 Mix Telematics Ltd
* FY net subscriber additions of over 55,800 bringing total to over 622,000 subscribers at march 31, 2017, an increase of 10 pct
* FY subscription revenue of r1,240 million ($92 million), ahead of guidance
* FY adjusted EBITDA of r302 million ($22 million), representing a 20% margin and ahead of guidance
* FY net cash from operating activities of r324 million ($24 million)
* FY operating profit of r138 million ($10 million), representing a 9 pct margin
* For Q1 of fiscal 2018 company expects subscription revenue to be in range of r331 million to r336 million
* Sees FY 2018 subscription revenue - r1,401 million to r1,421 million ($106.0 million to $107.5 million)
* Sees FY 2018 total revenue - r1,632 million to r1,662 million
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA - r364 million to r383 million
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per diluted ordinary share of 18.2 to 20.2 south african cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackberry Ltd Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02; qtrly GAAP EPS of $1.23