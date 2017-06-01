BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 1 Mixi Inc
* Says it repurchased 288,400 shares for 1.94 billion yen in total from May 11 to May 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 288,400 shares for 1.94 billion yen in total as of May 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/81F1fr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22