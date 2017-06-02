BRIEF-Energica: Atlas subscribes to second and third bond tranche
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES HAD SUBSCRIBED TO THE SECOND AND THIRD TRANCHE OF THE CONVERTIBLE BOND APPROVED ON MARCH 6
June 2 Miyakoshi Holdings Inc
* Says it will issue 10.6 million new shares at the price of 457 yen per share, or for 4.84 billion yen in total, through private placement to Century Paramount Investment Limited and Long Wing Holdings Limited
* Payment date on July 5
* Says Century Paramount Investment Limited and Long Wing Holdings Limited will both raise voting power in the co to 17.7 percent from 0 percent
* Says ASIAN SKY INVESTMENTS LIMITED will cut voting power in the co to 6.9 percent, from 10.7 percent
* Says a Tokyo-based firm, which is engaged in investment business, will cut voting power in the co to 18.3 percent, from 28.3 percent
* Effective July 5
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IfVMVs
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR THE PERMANENT TRANSFER OF MOHAMED SALAH GHALY TO LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB AND ATHLETIC GROUNDS LIMITED