BRIEF-National Holdings, Williams Financial Group terminate asset purchase agreement
* National Holdings - on June 16, co and williams financial group executed termination letter in accordance with asset purchase agreement entered on march 10
June 6 Mizuho Americas
* Mizuho americas says addition of traci creange to its fixed income team as managing director and head of us floating rate note credit trading
* Mizuho americas - creange most recently served as head frn trader for deutsche bank before rejoining mizuho Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* National Holdings - on June 16, co and williams financial group executed termination letter in accordance with asset purchase agreement entered on march 10
June 22 Starlight US Multi Family No 5 Core Fund -