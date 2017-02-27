BRIEF-Iraq's Al Manafaa Q1 profit rises
* Q1 gross profit 95.7 million dinars versus 49.9 million dinars year ago
Feb 27 MKH Bhd:
* Qtrly net profit 40.8 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 261 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 266.4 million rgt; year ago qtrly net profit 61.6 million rgt Source text: [bit.ly/2lLQfYq] Further company coverage:
* Q1 gross profit 95.7 million dinars versus 49.9 million dinars year ago
* Says it will sell all shares of unit L-TRADE Co.,LTD to a Tokyo-based limited company, which is engaged in operation of leisure facilities, for 100,000 yen in total