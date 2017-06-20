WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 MKS Instruments Inc-
* MKS Instruments -invited certain lenders to meeting, scheduled for june 21, for purpose of considering potential repricing of co's existing term loan
* MKS Instruments Inc - at this meeting, company plans to re-affirm, as of date thereof, company's previous guidance for quarter ending june 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2tpTJlf) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.