June 20 MKS Instruments Inc-

* MKS Instruments -‍invited certain lenders to meeting, scheduled for june 21, for purpose of considering potential repricing of co's existing term loan​

* MKS Instruments Inc - ‍at this meeting, company plans to re-affirm, as of date thereof, company's previous guidance for quarter ending june 30, 2017​