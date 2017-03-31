March 31 MKS Instruments Inc

* MKS Instruments makes a voluntary $50 million prepayment on its term loan

* MKS Instruments Inc - Prepayment is in addition to a scheduled principal payment of $1.6 million

* MKS Instruments Inc - Prepayment reduces outstanding principal amount of term loan to $575 million as of March 31, 2017, down from $780 million at origination