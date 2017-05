Feb 23 MLP AG:

* FY total revenues rise by 10.1 percent to 610.4 million euros ($644.09 million) (554.3 million euros)

* FY operating EBIT increases by 14.3 percent to 35.1 million euros (30.7 million euros)

* Outlook for 2017: as announced, operating EBIT (before one-off expenses) is expected to increase to at least 45 million euros

* Executive board proposes a dividend of 8 cents per share (12 cents) - distribution rate is within the announced corridor

* FY the net profit of 14.7 million euros (19.8 million euros)

