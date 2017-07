July 27 (Reuters) - MLS MULTIMEDIA SA :

* ANNOUNCES REDUCTION OF THE SHARE CAPITAL BY EUR 0.75 MILLION AND RETURN TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

* AFTER THE REDUCTION, SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AMOUNT TO EUR 3.85 MILLION DIVIDED INTO 12.417.000 SHARES OF A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.31 EACH Source text: bit.ly/2uzKwcK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)