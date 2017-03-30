March 30 MLS Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy LEDvance GmbH for up to 4.0 billion yuan ($580.67 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.26 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, lighting projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mS3KI1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8886 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)