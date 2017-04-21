April 21 Innova Gaming Group Inc

* MM Asset Management announces intention to reject Pollard's offer to acquire Innova Gaming for $2.10 per share

* MM Asset Management says believes that Pollard's offer materially undervalues Innova common shares

* MM Asset Management says encourages Innova's special committee to run a full strategic review process that it expects to lead to deal at higher price

* MM Asset Management says exercises control or direction over approximately 11.3% of outstanding common shares of Innova