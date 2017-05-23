BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor updates on third tranche of share buyback
* Says under third tranche of share buyback programme, a cumulative total of 1,700,610 ordinary shares have been bought back Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 MM2 Asia Ltd:
* FY2017 net profit rose 147% to S$22 million
* FY2017 group revenue increased by 149% to S$95.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says under third tranche of share buyback programme, a cumulative total of 1,700,610 ordinary shares have been bought back Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)