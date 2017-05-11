May 11 MM2 Asia Ltd:

* MM2 Entertainment To Partner Rhizophora Ventures And Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios

* Mou calls for partnership & co-investments by co and rvsb to produce up to 12 movie projects and up to 5 dramas in pims over next three years

* Entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios and Rhizophora Ventures Sdn