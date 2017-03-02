BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 MMI Holdings Ltd
* interim dividend maintained at 65 cents per share
* Six month diluted core headline earnings down 5% to r1 598 million
* Hy net insurance premiums 14.07 million rand versus 14.144 million rand
* Hy net income 20.657 million rand versus 32.701 million rand
* Health insurance jv in india is likely to be largest ongoing investment initiative outside of south africa in near future
* Hy diluted core headline earnings 99.6 cents versus 104.7 cents year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.