Feb 20 Mmi Holdings Ltd:

* Says core headline earnings per share are expected to be down by between 0 and 10 percent for six month period

* Says core HEPS continue to be affected by weak underwriting experience on group disability business (approximately 60 mln rand lower than in prior period)

* Says group's interim period basic EPS are expected to be between 59 -69 cents compared to 98.7 cents, a decrease of between 30 - 40 percent

* Says basic HEPS are expected to be between 59 -68 cents compared to 91.3 cents, showing a decrease of between 25 -35 percent versus last year