BRIEF-Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.35 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 14 MMJ Phytotech Ltd:
* Appointment of chief financial officer
* Announces appointment of Lisa Dea as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.35 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
* Says it will invest 4.5 million yuan to set up a Qingdao-based biology company with partner