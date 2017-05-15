BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 MMJ Phytotech Ltd
* MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company