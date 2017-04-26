BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 MMJ Phytotech Ltd:
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
* Says shares expected to resume trading on TSX-V on 28 April 2017
* Approval for acquisition of MMJ's wholly-owned subsidiaries United Greeneries Holdings Ltd and Satipharm AG
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer