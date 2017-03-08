March 9 MMJ Phytotech Ltd:

* Land lease agreement expands duncan production capacity-mmj.ax

* Says unit, united greeneries holdings ltd has executed an agreement with cowichan tribes

* Agreement in respect to leasing of a 13-acre land package located adjacent to company's existing duncan facility

* Agreement also provides scope for a potential joint venture with cowichan to further expand ug's landholding

