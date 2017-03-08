WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 MMJ Phytotech Ltd:
* Land lease agreement expands duncan production capacity-mmj.ax
* Says unit, united greeneries holdings ltd has executed an agreement with cowichan tribes
* Agreement in respect to leasing of a 13-acre land package located adjacent to company's existing duncan facility
* Agreement also provides scope for a potential joint venture with cowichan to further expand ug's landholding
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.