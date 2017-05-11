BRIEF-Qingdao Haier's unit to buy Fisher & Paykel Production Machinery
* Says unit plans to buy Fisher & Paykel Production Machinery Ltd for $48.6 million via cash from Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd
May 11 MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT SA
* FY REVENUE EUR 76.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 67.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* PERSPECTIVES 2016/2017 CONFIRMED
* BY MARCH 2020 GROUP HAS AMBITION TO REACH EUR 150 MILLION IN REVENUES WITH CURRENT OPERATING RESULT AT 8-10 PERCENT OF REVENUE Source text: bit.ly/2poxDkM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Evogene Ltd announces positive results in insect control seed trait program and advancement to Phase-I of First Toxin against Western Corn Rootworm