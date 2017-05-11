May 11 MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT SA

* FY REVENUE EUR 76.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 67.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PERSPECTIVES 2016/2017 CONFIRMED

* BY MARCH 2020 GROUP HAS AMBITION TO REACH EUR 150 MILLION IN REVENUES WITH CURRENT OPERATING RESULT AT 8-10 PERCENT OF REVENUE Source text: bit.ly/2poxDkM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)