Feb 22 MNI SA:

* Its shareholder meeting resolves to consolidate shares via the change of the nominal value of the company's shares and lowering the number of shares

* To retire 9 shares and change the nominal value of its shares to 10 zlotys ($2.45) per share from 1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0882 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)