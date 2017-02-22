BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing announces acquisition of 70% equity interests in Shenzhen Qisen Fishery Co Ltd
* Jin yu Tang Shenzhen Fishery Co and Chen Suifang and Cai Haiming entered into sale and purchase agreement
Feb 22 MNI SA:
* Its shareholder meeting resolves to consolidate shares via the change of the nominal value of the company's shares and lowering the number of shares
* To retire 9 shares and change the nominal value of its shares to 10 zlotys ($2.45) per share from 1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0882 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, liu rongsheng and liu yi as guarantors